Mokena Dunkin' employee reported missing

article

A 19-year-old Dunkin' employee was reported missing from Mokena Monday morning.

Harsh N. Patel arrived at work in the 18700 block of Wolf Road, but did not enter the business, police said.

Patel's vehicle was last seen on a license plate reader camera in the Wilmington area.

Patel drives a 2011 blue Toyota Prius with license plate DN17202.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say he is not very familiar with the area, and speaks broken English.

Patel was last seen wearing a Dunkin' Donuts Law Enforcement Torch Run t-shirt.

Anyone with information on Patel is asked to contact Mokena's central dispatch center at (708) 479-3911.