Mokena man made death threat to clerk after learning his polling place changed, police say

A southwest suburban man allegedly threatened a Will County employee after he got upset about his polling place being relocated.

Leonard Feiner, 69, of Mokena, is charged with disorderly conduct in connection to a phone call he made to the Will County clerk’s office Thursday morning, the Will County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Feiner called the clerk’s office about 8:30 a.m. and told an employee he was upset that his polling place had been changed, the sheriff’s office said. The employee tried to calm him down for about 15 minutes but Feiner became more agitated and allegedly made a threatening statement.

The employee transferred Feiner to a supervisor, who also tried to calm him down and explained that the polling place could not be changed back, the sheriff’s office said. Feiner allegedly yelled, used profanity and made a death threat toward the employee.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the clerk’s office in Joliet and spoke to the employees, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies drove to Feiner’s home, where they spoke to him and brought him in for questioning.

Feiner allegedly told investigators he became angry because he thought the polling place could simply be changed back on the computer and that the employees were lying to him, the sheriff’s office said.

Feiner was arrested and is awaiting a bail hearing.