Mom beaten, robbed while holding baby in Logan Square

A mom was robbed and battered while holding her baby last week in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

About 10:07 p.m. Aug. 16, the 34-year-old was standing next to her vehicle outside a residential building in the 3000 block of West Armitage Avenue when two males approached her from behind and said "give me everything you got," according to Chicago police.

The woman was holding her infant at the time, and both were knocked to the ground when she tried to get away, a police source said. One suspect took an object from a bag she was carrying and struck the woman on the head with it.

The woman refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. The suspects drove off in a black vehicle.

Area North detectives are investigating.