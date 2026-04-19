Police search for missing twin babies, 17-year-old mother in Dolton

The Brief Twin infant boys, Jaylen and Jayden, missing with their 17-year-old mother after disappearing from a Dolton home between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. The one-month-old babies, both under 5 pounds, were recently discharged from the hospital and require special care. Police have issued a missing person advisory as family members plead for their safe return and believe they may be with another adult.



An alert is out for missing twin infant boys and their 17-year-old mother.

They were reported missing this morning. Their grandmother tells FOX Chicago, she thinks they are with another adult.

The missing twin boys are just one month old, weigh less than 5 pounds and are believed to be with their 17-year-old mother, Zarreya.

Jaylen and Jayden were just discharged from a hospital and require special care.

All three disappeared from the house in Dolton between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Ashley Atkinson, the twins’ grandmother, said she talked to her daughter before bedtime.

"I plead with her. I get it. I'm not mad that you did what she did. As long as you came home. I was okay with that. But you don't have to walk away. You don't have to run off and leave," she said.

The girl’s mother, Ashley, has been distraught with worry. As their grandmother, she says she is the caretaker and guardian of the babies.

Through tears, she said, "You know, it's so cute. I mean, like, when he stretches out the long way, and then Jaylen then, like, pushes his back up, and Jayden has his little smile. He'll look at you and give you direct contact, the smile, and sometimes he'll look at you. But I'm worried because Jaylen, you know, he has to take the special milk because he has a hard time digesting the regular yellow can of Enfamil. So he's supposed to be taking purple, and then Jayden, he has like, a slight hip deformity."

Dolton investigators asked Illinois State Police to activate a missing person advisory.

Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes has worked with the family in the past. Holmes was called to help locate the three.

He said, "Well, what we're first trying to do is make sure all three of them are healthy. And also, try to locate them if they're located, try to get them to the nearest emergency rooms, nearest hospital, and let the police department do the investigation from there."

Ashley Atkinson had a message for her daughter, "Bring them back. Nothing is that important for you just to take them that way. Sometimes things work out the way you want. I love you. I miss you."