Suburban Chicago man was more than 3 times over legal limit during deadly crash: prosecutors

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The Brief A Bensenville man is being held without pretrial release after a fatal DUI crash. Authorities say he was driving the wrong way with a BAC of .253 when he hit another car. One victim died, and the suspect faces multiple felony DUI charges.



A Bensenville man accused of driving drunk and causing a fatal head-on crash has been ordered held in custody pending trial.

A judge granted prosecutors’ motion to deny pretrial release for Zion Turrubiates-Andrade, 22, who is charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing death and two counts of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm.

The backstory:

Authorities said the crash happened about 5:04 a.m. Friday on Route 83 between Frontage Road and I-290 in unincorporated Bensenville. Investigators allege Turrubiates-Andrade was driving a 2002 Buick LeSabre northbound in the southbound lanes when he collided head-on with another vehicle carrying two people.

Both occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital. One of them, identified as Michele Lavorata, died Sunday from injuries sustained in the crash.

Turrubiates-Andrade was also hospitalized and later released into custody. Officials said a blood test showed his blood alcohol concentration was .253, more than three times the legal limit.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin called the crash "100% avoidable" and urged drivers not to get behind the wheel after drinking.

Turrubiates-Andrade is scheduled to appear in court again May 18.