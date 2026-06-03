Nearly four years later, family still seeks answers in UIC student’s killing

The Brief Nearly four years after 19-year-old UIC student Giovanni Flores was fatally shot while sitting in his vehicle at Douglass Park, no arrests have been made and the case remains unsolved. Flores had dropped off his mother at Mount Sinai Hospital on July 6, 2022, and was waiting nearby when someone approached his vehicle and opened fire. Investigators have not identified a motive. Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, and authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.



On a warm summer afternoon in July 2022, 19-year-old Giovanni Flores was waiting for his mother outside Mount Sinai Hospital on Chicago's West Side. Less than an hour later, he would be pronounced dead inside the same hospital after being shot in broad daylight at nearby Douglass Park.

Nearly four years later, no arrests have been made, and Flores' family continues to search for answers.

Flores had just completed his freshman year at the University of Illinois Chicago, where he was studying business. Friends and family describe him as a hardworking young man with ambitious plans for the future.

"He was the youngest of four," said his brother, Steven Flores. "He was a blessing to us. Honestly, he was kind of like the glue that held us together."

Born to parents who immigrated from Mexico in search of better opportunities, Giovanni represented the realization of their family's dreams. His father spent decades working factory jobs to support his children and ensure they received the education he never had.

Their father sat beside them during this Fox Chicago interview but was too distraught to speak. Nearly four years after Giovanni's murder, the pain remains as raw as the day they lost him.

"He graduated with honors from Lane Tech, so he had a lot of potential," Steven said. "Unfortunately, he didn't have a lot of time to accomplish what he wanted to."

The backstory:

According to family members, Giovanni drove his mother, Maria Flores, to an appointment at Mount Sinai Hospital on July 6, 2022. While waiting for her, he stopped at a nearby McDonald's and then parked at Douglass Park to eat lunch.

Investigators say that sometime after arriving at the park, someone approached his vehicle and opened fire. Giovanni was shot in the head and body. The motive remains unclear.

"My mom had an appointment at Mount Sinai," Steven recalled. "He dropped her off and then went to get some food at McDonald's nearby. He was waiting in the park for her, and somebody just came up to his car and shot him."

At approximately 1:15 p.m., Maria Flores sent her son a text message letting him know she was ready to be picked up. When he failed to respond, she became concerned.

"I didn't know what happened," Maria said in Spanish. "I was just looking for him."

As she exited the hospital, she noticed police vehicles near the park. Moments later, she recognized her son's Ford Explorer among the emergency response vehicles.

"He was my youngest son," Maria said. "He was never with anyone else but us. His loss, to this day, gets harder every day instead of easier."

Giovanni Flores was pronounced dead at 1:34 p.m., less than an hour after his mother had last seen him.

Family members insist Giovanni had no known conflicts and was not involved in gangs or criminal activity.

"He wasn't involved with those people," Steven said. "He wasn't a gang member. He wasn't from that area. They didn't try to rob him or anything. They just walked up and shot him for no reason."

What's next:

The unsolved homicide remains under investigation. Cook County Crime Stoppers is currently offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Paul Rutherford, executive director of Cook County Crime Stoppers, said investigators continue to seek information from community members who may know what happened.

"For whatever reason, people came up and shot him," Rutherford said.

Authorities have not ruled out the possibility that gang activity played a role in the shooting, citing ongoing conflicts among multiple gangs operating in the area. Giovanni's case is one of several unsolved homicides that Crime Stoppers is highlighting in hopes of generating new leads.

"There are several gangs in that area," Rutherford said. "They're always fighting amongst each other."

Despite the passage of time, Rutherford believes someone knows who is responsible.

"Someone has to say something," he said. "It just takes that person to come forward."

Giovanni's legacy:

While the investigation continues, Giovanni's family has worked to preserve his memory. The University of Illinois Chicago posthumously awarded him an honorary degree, presenting it to his family on what would have been his graduation day.

Holding the framed degree, Steven reflected on what his brother lost.

"This is the honorary degree they gave my brother last year on what would have been his graduation day," he said.

Maria hopes people remember her son not for the way he died, but for the person he was.

"Remember him as the great person he was," she said. "He always put everyone before himself."

Today, Giovanni Flores is remembered as a devoted son, a loving brother, a college student, and a young man whose future was cut tragically short.

"It's not something you ever get over," Steven said. "You learn to live with it."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the killing of Giovanni Flores is urged to contact Cook County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-535-STOP or submit a tip online at cpdtip.com. Information can be provided anonymously.