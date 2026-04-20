Missing Dolton twin infants, 17-year-old mother found safe, officials say

The Brief Missing 17-year-old mother and her 1-month-old twin boys were found safe Monday after disappearing in Dolton. The infants, who require special care, had just been discharged from a hospital; a Silver Alert was issued and later canceled. Officials say the family is now receiving assistance and will be placed in temporary housing.



Twin infant boys and their 17-year-old mother who were reported missing Sunday morning in Dolton have been found safe, officials said.

What we know:

The twin boys, Jaylen and Jayden, are 1 month old and weigh less than 5 pounds. They and their mother, Zarreya, were found Monday, according to Dolton officials.

The boys had just been discharged from a hospital and required special care at the time of their disappearance. The twins and their mother went missing from their home in Dolton between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Dolton investigators asked Illinois State Police to activate a Silver Alert in connection with the disappearance. The alert has since been deactivated.

Dolton Village Trustee Andrew Holmes, who has worked with the family in the past, assisted in the search.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what led to the disappearance or whether any charges are possible.

What they're saying:

"We thank the community, our law enforcement partners, and all who assisted in the swift response to this matter," village officials said. "This situation has been resolved safely, and we are grateful for a positive outcome."

What's next:

Officials said the mother and children are being assisted by a caseworker and will be placed in temporary housing for their safety and well-being.

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