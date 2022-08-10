Mom of Cook County detainee who died in custody speaks out: 'they burned my baby'

Following the death of a Cook County detainee, community activists are calling for a civil rights investigation.

Alteriq Pleasant, 27, died earlier this month just weeks after he experienced a medical emergency while in custody.

A statement from the sheriff's office says foul play does not appear to be a factor in the death.

Pleasant's family, however, disagrees.

"I didn’t even know my son was dead," said Vicki Willis, the mother of Pleasant. "He had marks on his neck, his wrists were broken. You could tell they burned my baby. He did not deserve this."

The Cook County medical examiner's office says autopsy results were inconclusive.

Pleasant was arrested on July 19th on multiple warrants and was ordered held without bail the next day for aggravated battery to a police officer.