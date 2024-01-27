Momence HS basketball player dies after collapsing during game

A community is heartbroken after a Momence High School basketball player died after collapsing during a game.

The student, identified as 14-year-old Amari Crite, passed away Thursday night.

Momence Superintendent Shannon Anderson issued a statement Friday morning on Crite's passing, shared below:

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the heartbreaking news of the passing of one of our 9th-grade students on January 25, 2024. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss.

"At this time, we are prioritizing the well-being of our students, staff, and the broader school community. Mental health and counseling support will be available in all buildings on January 26 and as needed in the coming days and weeks to assist those who may be grappling with the emotional impact of this tragedy. We are deeply thankful to neighboring Districts and the mental health and grief counseling providers in the Kankakee County area that have volunteered their services to assist our community during this time.

"We understand the interest from the media in covering this story, and we appreciate your sensitivity in approaching this matter. However, we kindly request for the privacy and grieving process of the family and the school community during this difficult time.

"Our primary focus right now is on supporting one another and providing the necessary resources for our community to cope with this loss. We ask for your understanding and cooperation in this matter."

Crite's family is accepting donations for her funeral expenses. They are also asking for prayers during their time of healing.

Details on the funeral services have not yet been released.