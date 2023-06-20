Moment of silence to be held in Naperville for U of I grad killed in Germany

A moment of silence will be held at Tuesday night's Naperville City Council meeting to honor Eva Liu, a 21-year-old resident who was pushed off a ravine while traveling in Germany.

Liu was traveling with her friend, 22-year-old Kelsey Chang of Bloomington. Both women were University of Illinois grads.

Police say the women were lured to a steep mountain slope by a man, who reportedly pushed them both off the cliff.

Liu was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and later died.

Chang was released from the hospital and is headed back to Illinois.

A man from Michigan has been arrested and is being held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

