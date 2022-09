A special event is happening this weekend to raise money for an ailing Chicago sports icon and his family.

The "Money for Mongo" event is happening at the Hyatt Regency in Schaumburg Saturday to honor '85 Bears Super Bowl Champion Steve Mongo McMichael, who is battling ALS.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Several celebrities, including wrestling legend Ric Flair, are set to appear.