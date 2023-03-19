Montgomery man charged in Aurora liquor store stabbing

article

A man from Montgomery is facing charges for stabbing a man inside an Aurora business Friday.

Police say Patrick Lerette, 26, allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old man, also from Montgomery, around 8 p.m. inside a liquor store located in the 100 block of West Downer Place.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Multiple people were inside the business at the time of the incident, however, no other injuries were reported.

Responding officers located Lerette outside the business after the incident. Witnesses identified him as the suspect.

A knife was recovered at the scene.

Lerette is facing four felony charges including attempted murder and battery.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear for Kane County Bond Court today.