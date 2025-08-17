CTA adds bus routes to ‘Frequent Network’ with rides every 10 minutes

The Brief The CTA is expanding its "Frequent Network" by four new bus routes. The network aims to have buses every 10 minutes or less on designated routes throughout the city. The CTA says it will add four more routes later this year.



The Chicago Transit Authority is expanding its "Frequent Network" with more routes in which wait times for a bus will only last 10 minutes or less on the city’s busiest lines.

Starting on Sunday, the CTA has 16 bus routes as part of the network throughout the city.

What we know:

The routes include:

#53 Pulaski with 25% more service weekdays and Sundays/holidays and 10% more service Saturdays.

#55 Garfield with 20% more service weekdays and 30% more service Saturdays and Sundays/holidays.

#77 Belmont with 10% more service Saturdays and 20% more service Sundays/holidays.

#82 Kimball/Homan with 15% more service weekdays; 45% more service Saturdays, and 60% more service Sundays/holidays.

The CTA said the expansion of the #53 Pulaski bus route alone will reach 69,000 more residents and link more than 35,000 jobs.

The agency also added Sunday service to the #93 California/Dodge route to close a mile-long gap.

What's next:

Four additional routes are expected to be added to the "Frequent Network" in December for a total of 20 routes, the CTA said.

For more information on the CTA route and "Frequent Network," visit transitchicago.com/frequent.