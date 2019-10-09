More fetal remains found in Dolton where deceased doctor stored vehicles

article

More fetal remains that were in the possession of a now-deceased doctor have been found in Cook County.

A source tells FOX 32 that the additional fetal remains were discovered where Dr. Ulrich Klopfer had vehicles stored in Dolton. As of now, we do not know how many more were found.

Klopfer died on September 3, and shortly after, his family called authorities while going through his personal property at his Illinois home. The family stumbled upon thousands of fetal remains – 2,246 to be exact. Klopfer lived in Illinois, but performed abortions in Indiana.

Indiana's attorney general said in mid-September that he will work with his Illinois counterpart -- Attorney General Kwame Raoul -- to investigate what he called the "grisly discovery" of more than 2,000 medically preserved fetal remains at the home of Klopfer.

"The grisly discovery of these fetal remains at the Illinois home of a deceased abortion doctor shocks the conscience. Further, we have reason to believe there is an Indiana connection to these remains," he said in a statement.

BREAKING: More fetal remains found at Cook county property where Dr. Ulrich Klopfer stored vehicles.



He's the Indiana abortion doctor who died last month and relatives found 2,246 fetal remains in his garage.



More at 5 on @fox32news pic.twitter.com/uvtoXF14IB — Elizabeth Matthews (@ElizabethFox32) October 9, 2019

Klopfer was believed to be Indiana's most prolific abortion doctor, performing thousands of procedures over several decades, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Advertisement

The U.S. Supreme Court in May upheld a 2016 Indiana law requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains after an abortion. Before that, clinics could turn over fetal remains to processors who handle disposal of human tissues or other medical material by incineration.

However, Klopfer's clinics in Fort Wayne, Gary and South Bend closed years before his death.

The state revoked the South Bend clinic's license in 2015. The Indiana State Department of Health had previously issued complaints against the clinic, accusing it of lacking a registry of patients, policies regarding medical abortion, and a governing body to determine policies. The agency also accused the clinic of failing to document that patients get state-mandated education at least 18 hours before an abortion.

Klopfer's license was suspended by Indiana's Medical Licensing Board in November 2016 after it found a number of violations, including a failure to ensure that qualified staff was present when patients received or recovered from medications given before and during abortion procedures.

Klopfer was no longer practicing by that time, but he told the panel he had never lost a patient in 43 years of doing abortions.