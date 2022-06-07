More license plate readers coming to Chicago's Lake Shore Drive

Some extra technology is coming to DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

The "Illinois Expressway Camera Act" gives the city authority to install more automated license plate readers.

The goal is help crack down on shootings and carjackings.

The legislation calls for 150 cameras to be deployed, which includes Lake Shore Drive and Chicago area expressways.

"We'll have the ability to track stolen vehicles, we'll have the ability to track offenders. Expressway shootings on Lake Shore Drive unfortunately have been on the increase in recent years," said Alderman Brian Hopkins.

Hopkins said the license plate readers will be an investigative tool for Illinois State Police and the Chicago Police Department.