More men getting vasectomies after Roe v. Wade overturned

The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is having an interesting effect on men. Google Analytics reports searches for information about vasectomies are up 99 percent since the ruling was leaked.

"Even today in clinic I probably had five vasectomy consults. The volume has definitely increased at least thirty to forty percent," said men’s reproductive and sexual health Dr. Jagan Kansal.

Since the ruling, urologists are reporting an uptick in men seeking the procedure or information about it.

Dr. Kansal said he recently treated an Ohio patient who couldn’t get an appointment in his home state for six months.

Dr. Kansal said appointments appear to be piling up in states that have made abortion virtually illegal.

"The whole Supreme Court ruling has put reproductive health issues on the forefront of people's minds now. So I think that's one reason the conversation comes up more likely at home," he said.

The procedure is covered by insurance, takes about fifteen minutes and is minimally invasive. It is more than 99 percent effective in preventing pregnancy.

Patient Tom Baldyga of Lombard says it was a no-brainer for his family.

"My wife has been on the pill for a long time and for her to finally get off of that and for me to take a step in the right direction and take a little bit of weight off of her and say, this is something that I've got to do — just stepping up and being a man about it," he said of why he received the treatment.

Dr. Kansal said the process to reverse a vasectomy is very tedious, taking close to three hours. He urges men to be certain they don’t want any children in the future before they make the choice.