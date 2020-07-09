More than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

article

Another 20 people have died and more than 1,000 additional people have contracted COVID-19 statewide, Illinois health officials said Thursday.

The new cases are a significantly higher than Wednesday’s daily case count of 587, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The statewide death toll stands at 7,119. There are now a total of 150,450 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Illinois, although the vast majority of people have already recovered.

Among the 20 new deaths, 13 of them were in Cook County. The majority of those fatalities were in their 70s and 80s, the health department said.

The state’s rolling positive rate stands at 2.6%.