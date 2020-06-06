More than 126,000 people in Illinois have tested positive for coronavirus

The state of Illinois reported Saturday an additional 975 new cases of coronavirus, which means that 126,890 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far. The state said 72 more people have died, for a total of 5,864 lives lost in the state.

The current recovery rate is 92 percent.

The state said that 1,022,074 tests have been performed in Illinois since the pandemic began.

Illinois on Friday reported 59 new deaths related to COVID-19, and also said that a house cat had tested positive.

In neighboring Indiana as of Saturday morning, 442 more people have been diagnosed with the virus through testing by the Indiana health department, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private labs, the health department said.

That brings the total number of Indiana residents known to have the virus to 36,997.