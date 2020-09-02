More than 2,100 new cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 27 deaths

article

On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced 2,128 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 27 additional confirmed deaths.

Of the 27 deaths, eight were confirmed in Cook County.

IDPH is reporting 238,643 cases, including 8,091 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 32,751 specimens for a total of 4,119,873.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases is 4.5 percent.

As of Tuesday night, 1,596 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, 347 patients were in the ICU and 142 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.