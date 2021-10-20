More than 400 Advocate Aurora Health workers fired for not getting vaccinated

Four hundred people have lost their jobs at Advocate Aurora Health for refusing to get vaccinated.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the company fired 440 workers. They say about half of those were employed part-time.

The 440 employees fired make up less than one percent of total workers.

More than 75,000 people work for the health system, which has buildings in Illinois and Wisconsin.

Advocate announced in early August that it would require its employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

"With about 99% of our team members compliant or in the process of becoming compliant with our vaccine policy, we are protecting the health and safety of our patients, communities and each other," Advocate said in a statement.

Also in August, the health system said it would be making limited exceptions for religious or medical reasons regarding workers not getting the vaccine.