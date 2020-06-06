More than 4,000 Cook County residents have died of coronavirus-related causes
COOK COUNTY - Over 4,000 people have died of coronavirus-related causes in Cook County, the medical examiner’s office announced Saturday.
With 33 more COVID-19 deaths, the county’s total rose to 4,005, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Cook County residents make up about 68% of the 5,864 coronavirus deaths in Illinois.
Earlier Saturday, Illinois health officials announced 72 more statewide deaths to go along with 975 more cases.
The new numbers come a week after Illinois entered Phase 3 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s reopening plan, and align with benchmarks that should let all four regions of the state enter Phase 4 on June 26.