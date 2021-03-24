Over 5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Illinois

Public health officials in Illinois on Wednesday said more than 5 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the state.

A total of 5,036,364 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday at midnight, including 363,711 for long-term care facilities, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On Tuesday alone, 107,219 shots went into arms statewide, health officials said.

The state also reported 2,793 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 20 more deaths.

The cases were among 79,381 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 2.8 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,227,708 cases and 21,136 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday night, 1,261 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 269 needing intensive care and 130 on ventilators.