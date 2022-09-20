More than 60 people sworn in as US citizens in Chicago

Some new U.S. citizens got a special welcome Tuesday at Chicago’s Daley Plaza.

Sixty-three people were sworn in at Illinois’ 12th annual U.S. Constitution and Citizenship Day Celebration.

Northern District of Illinois Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer presided over the ceremony, and Secretary of State Jesse White was among the other officials to attend.

"Our new citizens have worked very hard to achieve this dream. Today – when we celebrate the signing of the Constitution and also observe National Voter Registration Day – we extend a warm welcome to these American citizens. Sworn in under the shadow of the soaring Picasso sculpture, we are hopeful that these new citizens will have soaring success in their new home and will help our country live up to the ideals enshrined in the Constitution," said Chief Judge Pallmeyer.

The event commemorates the 235th anniversary of the signing of the Constitution.