More than 700 immigrants become US citizens at Chicago's Wrigley Field

CHICAGO - A special ceremony was held at Wrigley Field Thursday where more than 700 people from 91 countries were sworn in as U.S. citizens.

The event was one of the largest naturalization ceremonies to take place in the country.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul was on hand congratulating the new Americans.

He also spoke about his parents' naturalization as immigrants from Haiti.

"I tell you my story not to make your special day about me, but to illustrate what is possible as a result of your naturalization as an American citizen," Raoul said.

This was the second year in a row that a naturalization ceremony was held in the friendly confines of Wrigley Field.