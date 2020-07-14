More than 700 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Illinois

article

More than 700 cases of COVID-19 and an additional 25 deaths were reported to Illinois health officials in the last day.

The statewide death toll now stands at 7,218, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

On Monday, the state reported six deaths and 883 more cases.

The most recent confirmed cases were determined out of the 28,446 tests conducted over the last 24 hours.

The state’s positivity rate is 3%, up from a week ago when it was 2.6%.

There have been a total of 155,506 cases of COVID-19 statewide since the start of the pandemic.