More than 80 concerts across 10 Chicago venues have $25 tickets for sale

Live Nation is offering a $25 concert ticket deal to celebrate National Concert Week.

National Concert Week kicked off Wednesday and runs through May 10. The deal gives fans the opportunity to purchase tickets for just $25, up $5 from the last time they held the similar promotion. That price includes all fees, according to Live Nation.

The offer includes tickets to over 3,700 in-demand shows from Live Nation's upcoming roster of tours across North America, the company said. The tickets will cross multiple genres for every type of live event fan, including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, rock, pop, and even comedy.

The deal includes tickets to over 80 shows across 10 venues in and around the Chicago area.

The complete list of concerts is below:

5/5/2022 Saba - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

5/5/2022 Girl Named Tom - House of Blues Chicago

5/6/2022 Big K.R.I.T. - House of Blues Chicago

5/11/2022 Rels B - House of Blues Chicago

5/13/2022 Stick Figure - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

5/14/2022 The Chats with Special Guest, MEAN JEANS and THICK - House of Blues Chicago

5/14/2022 The Temptations - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

5/15/2022 Koffee - House of Blues Chicago

5/20/2022 nothing,nowhere. - House of Blues Chicago

5/21/2022 The Offspring - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

5/22/2022 Gera MX - House of Blues Chicago

5/26/2022 Arkells - House of Blues Chicago

5/27/2022 Deftones - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

5/27/2022 Ray LaMontagne - The Chicago Theatre

6/1/2022 RÜFÜS DU SOL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/2/2022 Kraftwerk 3-D - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

6/3/2022 AJR - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

6/3/2022 HAIM - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/4/2022 Styx and REO Speedwagon with Loverboy - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/4/2022 Modest Mouse - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

6/10/2022 Thy Art is Murder / After The Burial - House of Blues Chicago

6/10/2022 Lawrence and MisterWives - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

6/11/2022 Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/15/2022 The Chicks Tour - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/16/2022 Tears for Fears - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/17/2022 Flogging Molly & The Interrupters - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

6/17/2022 New Kids On The Block - Allstate Arena

6/18/2022 101WKQX PIQNIQ - feat. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and more - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/19/2022 Steely Dan With Special Guest Snarky Puppy - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/25/2022 Josh Groban - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/25/2022 CHEER Live - Rosemont Theatre

6/26/2022 Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/2/2022 Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/2/2022 My Morning Jacket - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/3/2022 Halsey - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/7/2022 Big Time Rush - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/8/2022 Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake & The Aquabats - House of Blues Chicago

7/8/2022 Third Eye Blind - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/9/2022 Zac Brown Band - Wrigley Field

7/15/2022 Train - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/15/2022 Norah Jones - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/16/2022 Scandal - House of Blues Chicago

7/16/2022 Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/17/2022 The Black Keys with Band of Horses - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/18/2022 David Gray - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/22/2022 Sasha Alex Sloan - House of Blues Chicago

7/22/2022 Rebelution - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

7/23/2022 Camilo Séptimo & Francisca Valenzuela - House of Blues Chicago

7/23/2022 The Psychedelic Furs with X - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

7/24/2022 Chicago and Brian Wilson with Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/29/2022 Celeste Barber - The Chicago Theatre

7/29/2022 Backstreet Boys - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/30/2022 Enanitos Verdes - Rosemont Theatre

8/3/2022 OneRepublic - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/4/2022 Goo Goo Dolls - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/5/2022 Rob Zombie and Mudvayne - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/7/2022 Lany - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/10/2022 Maren Morris - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/12/2022 Jason Aldean - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/13/2022 Hanson - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

8/13/2022 Swedish House Mafia - United Center

8/14/2022 Incubus with Sublime and ROME - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/19/2022 Kid Rock with Foreigner - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/20/2022 KoRn and Evanescence - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/23/2022 Alicia Keys - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/24/2022 Alice In Chains with Breaking Benjamin and Bush - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/26/2022 Imagine Dragons - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/27/2022 Sammy Hagar & The Circle with George Thorogood - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/28/2022 Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/2/2022 Wu-Tang Clan & Nas - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/7/2022 Florence and the Machine - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

9/10/2022 Luke Bryan - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/10/2022 Gloria Trevi - Allstate Arena

9/15/2022 Sebastian Yatra - Rosemont Theatre

9/24/2022 Keith Urban - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/30/2022 Five Finger Death Punch - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

10/1/2022 The Head And The Heart - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

10/7/2022 Three Dog Night - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino

10/12/2022 The Who - United Center

10/18/2022 Metric - The Chicago Theatre

10/28/2022 Jacob Banks - House of Blues Chicago