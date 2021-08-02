More than 85% of Marquette University students are vaccinated, school says

More than 85% of Marquette University students are vaccinated against COVID-19, the school said on Monday.

The school noted that an 85% vaccination rate meets scientific requirements for "herd immunity" for the students.

The school said that the "small number of students [who] are still noncompliant… will receive personal phone calls this week to help bring them into compliance."

Most staff and faculty have also voluntarily submitted proof of vaccination, Marquette said in a press release.

Students are allowed to request exemptions for medical, religious of personal conviction reasons. Medical exemptions require a doctor's signature.

Students who are not vaccinated will have to undergo regular COVID tests on campus and will have to complete a daily symptom check.