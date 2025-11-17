Chicago crime: Man, 45, killed after South Side hit-and-run crash, CPD says

A 45-year-old man was killed after a hit-and-run crash on Chicago’s South Side on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 11700 block of S. Marshfield Avenue in Morgan Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene around 4:48 p.m.

Police said a van operated by an unknown suspect was traveling southbound on Marshfield Avenue when it hit the victim.

The van then continued driving southbound, police said.

The victim died at the scene. Authorities have not identified him.

No one is in custody.

CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.