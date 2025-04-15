Man dies after being shot multiple times on Chicago's South Side: police

The Brief A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 1000 block of West 115th Street. Police say the victim was approached on foot by a gunman who opened fire. The man died after being taken to Roseland Hospital; no arrests have been made.



A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night on the South Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 8:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of West 115th Street.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

Police said the man had been approached on foot by an unidentified person who pulled out a gun and opened fire. The shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim was taken to Roseland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead after receiving treatment.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the victim’s name, and details surrounding a possible motive for the shooting are unclear.

A description of the suspect is not yet known.

What's next:

Area Two detectives are investigating.