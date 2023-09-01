Cold case anniversary spurs $10K reward in hopes of solving suburban murder mystery

A somber anniversary of a 44-year-old cold case in Chicago's suburbs has loved ones hoping for new information to crack the case.

Two 17-year-old girls were found murdered in a suburban forest preserve in 1979. Now, a $10,000 reward is being offered to draw attention to the case in an effort to bring whoever is responsible to justice.

The two girls, 17-year-olds Sue Ovington and Eyvonne Bender, both went to Niles West High School.

On September 5, 1979, they went out shopping but their bodies were found that same day. Both had been shot and killed.

Morton Grove police investigated and followed up on leads, but never found the killer or killers.

The girls' bodies were discovered in the Morton Grove Forest Preserve.

Over the years, numerous police agencies have assisted in the case. There have been many leads, but still no answers for the families involved.

Eyvonne's sister who now lives out of state says she's never lost hope.

"You know, I want closure. I want closure for my mom and dad and myself, but mostly for my mom. And dad being the age that they are. It hurts to watch them go through that pain every, you know, all the time. But I would really love that. I really would for them," said Sharon Peterson.