Most Chicago parents support vaccine mandates, survey finds

The majority of Chicago parents are in favor of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

A new study by Lurie Children's Hospital found 55% of parents support a school vaccine mandate.

Twenty-four percent of the more than 1,600 parents surveyed disagreed.

The survey found fathers were more supportive of mandates than mothers.

Families below the poverty line were also less likely to support this compared to parents with college degrees.