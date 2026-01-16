Most wanted murder suspect Antonio Stigler arrested in Chicago area

The Brief FBI most wanted fugitive Antonio Stigler was arrested in the Chicago area, authorities said Friday. He was wanted for the fatal shooting of a woman who was eight months pregnant in a Riverdale backyard in 2024. Stigler faces a first-degree murder charge.



Most wanted fugitive Antonio Stigler has been arrested in the Chicago area, the FBI confirmed Friday.

What we know:

Stigler, who also goes by "Tone," was wanted by the FBI for allegedly committing a heinous crime, one so awful that investigators say it will shock your conscience.

"This is a crime where he effectively executed this woman in the backyard of a residence. She was eight months pregnant at the time," Jeremy Resar, supervisory special agent at FBI Chicago, said last month. "Assistance from the public in this would go a long way in helping us minimize violent crime in the Chicagoland area."

FBI Chicago previously offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Stigler’s arrest.

The shooting took place in the backyard of a Riverdale home on Oct. 24, 2024. Investigators said neither Stigler nor the victim lived where the shooting occurred, and few details are available as to how or why the shooting happened there.

"They knew each other and they were arguing at the time preceding the homicide," said Resar.

Investigators also said Stigler and the female victim were not dating, and they were not related, only that they were acquaintances and both lived in Riverdale.

In February 2025, the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force obtained an arrest warrant for Stigler for first-degree murder.