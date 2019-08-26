Mother leaves toddler inside 110 degree car in suburbs, police say

article

An Evanston woman is accused of leaving her 2-year-old inside of a car on a hot day in north suburban Niles.

Asel Ukbayeva, 24, is charged with one misdemeanor count of endangering the life or health of a child, according to the Niles Police Department.

Officers were called about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday for a child left inside a car in a parking lot located in the 5700 block of West Touhy Avenue, according to Niles police. They met with a supervisor at Fresh Grams Grocery Store who made the report.

The supervisor said the child was locked inside a gray Infiniti, and that he grew concerned when he saw the child was sweating alone inside a car that was not running, police said.

The supervisor unlocked a door by reaching through a partially opened window, and took the child inside the store and provided water, police said.

The temperature outside was 94 degrees, and the temperature inside the car was estimated to be above 110 degrees, police said. When the mother returned to her car 20 minutes later, she was unable to explain why she left the child in the car.

The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison, and a fine up to $2,500, police said. The child was released to his father, who was called to the scene.

The Department of Children and Family Services is investigating the incident. A spokesperson for DCFS said the department has had no prior contact with the family.