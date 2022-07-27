Mother of 8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park shooting releases video statement

The mother of an 8-year-old boy who was paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting released a video statement Wednesday afternoon on how their family is doing, as well as how they're coping with the tragedy.

Cooper Roberts was shot in the back and the bullet exited his chest, according to the boy's mother Keely Roberts. Cooper has undergone multiple surgeries and is paralyzed from the waist down.

More than three weeks after the mass shooting, Cooper is still in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. The family is hopeful that he will soon be able to be transferred to Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, which is a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago.

However, the boy's mother says Cooper is "not out of the woods, not by a longshot."

"The fact that Cooper is still here with us today is a miracle. He has taught me so much. I am amazed at the enormous number of people who don’t know us, who don’t even live in this state, and who are sharing such extraordinary acts of kindness to help him and our family," Keely said.

Keely was also shot during the parade. She sustained bullet wounds to two parts of her leg.

Cooper's twin brother, Luke, was hit by shrapnel during the shooting. Although he wasn't seriously physically hurt, his mother says he carries emotional damage.

"While we are grateful that our son Luke – Cooper’s twin – sustained only minor physical injuries after being hit by shrapnel, what he has to carry is devastating. To hold a tourniquet on his mother’s leg ... to see his twin brother’s lips go gray ... to sit covered in our blood as Good Sama ritans provided the on-the-spot first-aid that kept us both alive ... it’s too much for anyone, much less an eight-year-old child," Keely said.

Keely thanked the countless medical professionals and others who did all they could to keep Cooper alive.

She closed out her statement by asking the public for continued prayers.

"Please keep following along and praying for Cooper and for Luke. They are good, sweet boys who love everyone and want good for everyone they know. They believe in the best in people and in the world. Their lives are so much more and better than this terrible thing than was done to them. Their lives are not a tragedy, they are a triumph," Keely said.

