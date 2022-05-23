Mother of Dakotah Earley meets Good Samaritan who came to her son's aid: 'I can't thank Dave enough'

The mother of a young man who was robbed and shot in Lincoln Park met the man who might’ve saved his life, a bystander who went to help. They were brought together Monday at City Hall by Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).

Joy Dobbs is the mother of Dakotah Earley, who was shot May 6 while walking in Lincoln Park.

She said neighbor David Hussar is an angel on earth.

"I’m just glad that somebody took the courage to come out of their house and to be with him and keep him holding on, so that my son would not be alone," Dobbs said. "I can’t thank Dave enough."

Security video of the robbery and shooting showed the disturbing attack but also helped investigators make an arrest.

Hussar lives nearby, heard the shots and ran out to help Dakotah, even though the shooter was still out there.

Hussar saw that Dakotah was seriously injured and just talked to him.

"He was seriously injured, it was obvious. At first, I thought that maybe he was also armed like I wasn't really sure. I was nervous about it, so I just said, ‘Hey man, I’m here to help. The ambulance is coming. Help is on the way,’" Hussar said

Dakotah was not alone because of a stranger’s actions.

Dobbs has been at her son’s bedside. She said he might have to undergo more surgery, a deeper amputation so that he can be fitted for a prosthetic. But he’s in good spirits, which lifts her up.

Dobbs said Chicago’s violence is worrisome.

"It’s scary," Dobbs said. "I'm originally from Chicago and watching my son get gunned down, I don't think I've ever been [as scared]. Dakotah has all of Chicago pulling for him, and they're such the nicest, greatest people, well wishes and prayers that have given us so much strength."

Dobbs said Dakotah’s mouth is wired shut due to injury, but a mother can read her son’s facial expressions. They both celebrate birthdays tomorrow. As she says, every day is a good day.