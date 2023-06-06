Mother of fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston faces daughter's alleged killers in court

Fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston's mother faced her daughter's alleged killers in court Tuesday.

Preston's family members left the courthouse dressed in gold sweatshirts, which read "Peace for Preston."

They were accompanied by dozens of uniformed Chicago police officers.

A grand jury indicted 19-year-old Trevell Breeland, 19-year-old Joseph Brooks, 18-year-old Jakwon Buchanan and 16-year-old Jaylan Frazier, who has been charged as an adult.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

All of them are facing first-degree murder charges.

Officer Preston was killed outside her South Side home last month in what prosecutors say was a robbery attempt.

The suspects are charged with robbing five others before getting to Preston.

All of the men have extensive criminal backgrounds and Preston's mother did not hold back and called for accountability on all levels.

"It's nice to get letters from the president, and it's nice for the mayor to say things about Aréanah in his speech, but we need action. We need tougher laws. We need people to stand up, we need people to raise their kids correctly. We need parents to be accountable for their kids' actions. And most importantly we need justice for Aréanah," said Dionne Mhoon, mother of Aréanah.

Preston's birthday is Wednesday. She would have turned 25 years old.

She was assigned to CPD's 5th district and was a three-year veteran of the force.