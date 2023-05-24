Mother of fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston calls for community center in daughter's honor
CHICAGO - The mother of fallen Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston wants a community center built in her honor.
It hasn't even been a week since she laid her daughter to rest, but she says it's time for action.
Officer Preston's mother is asking for donations to create the center and a GoFundMe has already raised close to $5,000.
Preston recently took the FBI exam and was preparing for a new career with the FBI before she was killed, her mother said.
The community center would provide a safe place and support for Chicago youth, offering mental health consultations, promoting careers in law enforcement, GED courses, gun violence prevention activities, college tours and more.
The goal is to raise $150,000 to make the community center a reality.
It would be located in the 5th ward, where the family lives.