Aréanah Preston: Fallen Chicago police officer to be laid to rest

Fallen Chicago police officer Aréanah Preston will be laid to rest Wednesday morning.

Preston's funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. at Trinity United Church of Christ in Longwood Manor.

There will be a procession from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home prior to the funeral.

Preston was fatally shot outside her home near Blackstone Avenue and 81st Street in Avalon Park just after finishing her shift in the early morning hours of May 6.

Four teenagers were charged with first-degree murder following her death.

Joseph Brooks, 18, told detectives he shot Preston when he saw her reaching for her gun, according to prosecutors.

Preston was hit at least twice and also grazed by a bullet. The teenagers grabbed her gun and fled, leaving her lying on the ground, still in uniform, prosecutors said.

Brooks, Jakwon Buchanan, 18, Trevell Breeland, 19, and Jaylen Frazier, 16, were all ordered held without bond.

"These individuals were out looking for victims in the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday morning and are connected to multiple robberies and a motor vehicle theft earlier that morning, leading up to the murder of Officer Preston," CPD Interim Supt. Carter said.

Preston's weapon was stolen from the scene and sold, and the suspects fled in a vehicle that was stolen roughly an hour before the shooting from the 4700 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.

A visitation was held for Preston at Blake-lamb Funeral Home Tuesday.

Preston was supposed to walk across a stage Saturday and accept her master’s degree from Loyola University Chicago. Instead, Preston’s mother, Dionne Mhoon, accepted the degree on her behalf during the commencement ceremony.

Mhoon spoke out after the four teens were charged with her daughter's murder. She said she felt sorry for the boys.

"To think that I have to bury my baby and I poured so much into her … But God is good though," said Mhoon.

Preston’s mother says she hopes the suspects are sentenced to life in prison.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.