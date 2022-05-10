Dakotah Earley shooting: Mother of Lincoln Park shooting victim warned son about Chicago violence

The mother of a young man shot in Lincoln Park says she warned her son Chicago was not safe.

The 23-year-old is now fighting for his life after being shot three times during a robbery on Friday.

Dakotah Earley moved to Chicago just six months ago after finishing culinary arts school and lived in Lincoln Park with his roommates.

His mom said he often had trouble sleeping and when he did, he would take a walk around the block or go to a local convenience store.

She believes that's why he was out at 3 a.m. Friday morning, a walk that's now forever changed their lives.

Near Webster and Wayne avenues, he was robbed at gunpoint, then shot three times - twice in the back and once in the neck.

A bullet remains lodged in his jaw, but his mom said their biggest concern is major blood vessel damage and the possibility of amputating his left foot.

"It has broken my heart to see my baby like this and what they did to him," said Joy Dobbs. "People have been so generous and just total strangers praying for him. I read one of the messages on the GoFundMe and she said that, ‘Dakotah, all of Chicago is pulling for you,’ and that really touched me."

Earley worked for the Greater Chicago Food Depository, where a spokesperson described him as "strong and determined."

"Dakotah is a strong and determined young man who recently worked at the Food Depository, preparing healthy meals for people at risk of hunger," said Megan Bennett.

Earley's mom said she is originally from Chicago, but left in 1998 because of the gun violence. She now lives in Georgia.

While the car used by the suspects has been recovered, there is still no one in custody.