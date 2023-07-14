Motorcyclist dead in Cook County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Rolling Meadows Thursday night.

At about 7:12 p.m., Rolling Meadows police officers responded to the intersection of Algonquin Road and Carriageway Drive for a report of a crash involving a GMC sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle.

Upon arrival, officers located the motorcyclist deceased in the roadway. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been released.

Preliminary information suggests that the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Algonquin Road and approaching Carriageway Drive when it collided with the GMC, which was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Carriageway Drive from westbound Algonquin Road.

The driver of the GMC sport utility vehicle was transported to the hospital for medical evaluation.

The crash is currently still under investigation.