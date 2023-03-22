Motorcyclist dies in fiery crash on I-80

A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a semi while riding inbetween lanes of I-80/I-94 on Tuesday evening in northwest Indiana.

The motorcyclist was riding at a high rate of speed around 7:10 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 near Grant street when they drove in the middle of both lanes, according to Indiana State Police.

The motorcycle then made contract with the rear of a semi, resulting in the rider losing control and crashing, police said. The motorcycle caught on fire and Good Samaritans stopped and performed CPR on the unconscious rider.

The rider was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner's Office. Their identity has not yet been released, pending notification of family.

The roadway was partially closed for several hours as police investigated and the scene was cleaned up.