A motorcyclist died when he collided with an SUV Sunday night in Norwood Park on the Northwest Side.

The 37-year-old man was traveling south on Harlem Avenue about 8:15 p.m. when he struck the SUV making a turn, police said.

He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No other injuries were reported.

