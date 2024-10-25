Motorcyclist ejected, killed in Joliet crash

The Brief A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash after colliding with a car at a Joliet intersection, with speed suspected as a contributing factor. The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured, and police are investigating the incident.



A 19-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a vehicle Thursday evening in suburban Joliet.

The crash happened around 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of West Jefferson Street and Reedwood Drive, according to Joliet police.

The motorcyclist was riding a Suzuki GSXR 1000 eastbound on West Jefferson Street when he hit a Nissan Rogue that was turning onto Jefferson from northbound Reedwood Drive. The impact of the crash ejected the motorcyclist from his vehicle.

First responders from the Joliet Fire Department took the motorcyclist to St. Joseph Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Nissan, a 19-year-old woman from Romeoville, was unharmed in the crash.

The accident led to a temporary road closure while traffic crash investigators reconstructed the scene. The Will County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity and confirm the official cause of death.

Joliet police said the speed of the motorcycle may have played a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information or video of the crash to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at (815) 724-3110.