Motorcyclist hospitalized after crashing into Joliet home

A Joliet man was hospitalized in critical condition after crashing his Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle into a suburban home on Wednesday.

Around 9:49 a.m., Joliet police responded to a crash involving a motorcycle in the 1100 block of Cypress Lane.

The 18-year-old driver, identified as Spencer Wiechec, was heading southbound on Cypress at a high rate of speed when he left the roadway and crashed into the front of a residence, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Wiechec was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical by the Joliet Fire Department where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

He was cited for reckless driving, improper lane usage, no motorcycle class license, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit.