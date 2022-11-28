Motorcyclist killed after striking pothole, hitting head in Chinatown: police

A motorcyclist was killed after striking a pothole and hitting her head in Chinatown Monday afternoon.

At about 5:07 p.m., a 54-year-old woman was driving a motorcycle in the 2200 block of South Archer when she struck a pothole and fell off the motorcycle, Chicago police said.

She sustained trauma to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

A recent survey ranked Illinois as one of the worst states in the country for potholes.