Motorcyclist killed in crash on Kennedy Expressway

A man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on the Kennedy Expressway Monday night on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The crash happened around 11:19 p.m. as 18-year-old Nick Damato lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle in the southbound lanes of Interstate 90 near North Sayre Avenue, according to officials.

Damato was pronounced dead at the scene around 11:25 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The southbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway were closed as police investigated the crash.

All lanes reopened around 3:48 a.m.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.