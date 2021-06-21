Motorcyclist killed in Homan Square hit-and-run, police say

A man was killed in hit-and-run crash Sunday in Homan Square on the West Side.

About 2:40 a.m., the driver of a white Audi S8 crashed into a Polaris Auto Cycle in the 400 block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago police said. The three occupants of the Audi left the scene after the crash.

The driver of the Polaris, 29-year-old Markeast Smith, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

His passenger, a woman, about 30 years old, was also taken to the same hospital, police said. Her condition was stabilized.

Just before the crash, the driver of the Audi rear-ended a Nissan Sentra, police said. The driver of the Nissan was taken to Norwegian American Hospital with a minor ankle injury.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

