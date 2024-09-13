Motorcyclist killed in Mount Prospect crash

The Brief Alexis Martinez, 22, died after a motorcycle crash on Route 83 in Mount Prospect. The crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2024. Police are investigating speed and mechanical issues as possible causes.



Mount Prospect police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Thursday on Route 83.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of South Elmhurst Road after receiving reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. When they arrived, police found an unoccupied motorcycle in a front yard and the motorcyclist, identified as 22-year-old Alexis Martinez, lying in a nearby driveway with severe injuries.

Martinez, of Mount Prospect, was taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation suggests Martinez was traveling south on Elmhurst Road from Sunset Road when he lost control of his motorcycle. The vehicle left the roadway, ejecting Martinez in the process. Police confirmed he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Witness statements and evidence from the scene point to speed and mechanical issues as possible contributing factors.

The investigation is ongoing.