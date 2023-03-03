Motorist fatally struck after car broke down on Tri-State Tollway

A driver was struck and killed after their car broke down on I-294 Friday morning in the northwest suburbs.

The motorist, whose age was unknown, pulled over into the right northbound lane of the Tri-State Tollway and was hit by a vehicle around 11:26 p.m. near Sanders Road, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver who struck the victim did not remain at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Traffic was backed up during the Friday commute with only one lane open for several hours. All lanes were reopened by 7:25 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

Illinois State Police are investigating.