Mount Prospect man allegedly ran toward two people while firing gun: police

A Mount Prospect man is accused of shooting a person outside his apartment building over the weekend.

At about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Mount Prospect police officers responded to a 911 call at the CVS store located at Golf and Busse, after a person entered the store with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim, who was shot in the arm. He was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

The investigation led officers to a suspect in an apartment building in the 1700 block of Palm Drive, police said.

Contact was made with the suspect, later identified as 19-year-old James Alcantar, who exited the apartment and was taken into custody.

While investigating, detectives determined that Alcantar threatened two males, who were standing outside his apartment building. He then exited the building and ran at the two males while firing a handgun in their direction.

One of the victims was struck by gunfire in the arm.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder against Alcantar.

On Tuesday, Alcantar was in court for a detention hearing, where he was ordered to be detained until his next court date on Oct. 13.